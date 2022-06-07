Alliance Pharma plc (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £618.22 million and a P/E ratio of 87.85. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

