Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of ALV opened at €198.30 ($213.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €208.06 and a 200 day moving average of €210.26. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Affirm Holdings Stock: Buy Now, Gain Later
- Cisco Systems Stock is Enroute Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.