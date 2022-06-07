Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT Lowered to €225.00 at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 170,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,941. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

