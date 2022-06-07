Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

