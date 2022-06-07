Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.