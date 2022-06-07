Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $1,132,285.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $235,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

