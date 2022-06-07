Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

