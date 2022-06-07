Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 134,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -186.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

