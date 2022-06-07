Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

