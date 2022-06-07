AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Critical Comparison

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

58.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $3.07 million 8.52 $1.76 million N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 12.02 $409.99 million $2.76 30.06

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 57.33% 37.62% 35.08% W. P. Carey 37.65% 6.88% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMEN Properties and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A W. P. Carey 0 1 6 0 2.86

W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. W. P. Carey pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.