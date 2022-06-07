AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $495.71. 47,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.18. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $480.78 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

