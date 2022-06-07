American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. 165,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 61.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

