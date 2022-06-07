American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $545,525.50 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.69. 50,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Natixis grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 258.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $218,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.
American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEP)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.