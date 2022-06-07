American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

AMWD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. 83,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,661. American Woodmark has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $899.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

