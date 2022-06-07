Amos Kazzaz Acquires 4,126 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Amos Kazzaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.31. 2,146,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,104. The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.51. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark lowered their price target on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.16.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

