Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

