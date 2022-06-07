Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to post $54.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.95 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $231.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $233.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.73 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $316.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

