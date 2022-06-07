Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $28,672,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

