Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will report sales of $133.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.47 million and the highest is $134.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $120.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $553.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $554.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.82 million, with estimates ranging from $627.07 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $531.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 126.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

