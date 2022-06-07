Analysts Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 505,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

