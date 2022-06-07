Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. CEVA reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. CEVA has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.40, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

