Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

CSCO stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

