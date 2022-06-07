Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

