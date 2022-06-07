Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) to report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 8,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

