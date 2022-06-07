Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.85 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $27.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $110.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $111.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $125.78 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

