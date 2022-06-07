Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 47,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.