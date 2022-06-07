Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 47,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

