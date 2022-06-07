Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to announce $201.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.07 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $821.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $830.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $6,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Olaplex by 227.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

