Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONEOK.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ONEOK (Get Rating)
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
