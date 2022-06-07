Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 203.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.