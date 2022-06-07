Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Q2 by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

