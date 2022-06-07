Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,118. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after buying an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

