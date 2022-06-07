Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.35. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

FOUR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,612. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.90. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

