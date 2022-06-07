Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

