Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

