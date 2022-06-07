Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Vertiv reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 46.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.