Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Century Casinos also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 286.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 77,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,409. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

