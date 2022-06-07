Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

