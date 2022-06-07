Analysts Expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.12. Office Properties Income Trust posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OPI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,567. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

