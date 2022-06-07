Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.64. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
PENN stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
