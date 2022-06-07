Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

