Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

FTI opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

