Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $1.28. Twitter posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

TWTR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,279,316. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

