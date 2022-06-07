Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $82.69

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.69.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $3,347,295. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

