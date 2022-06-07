Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target at $597.50

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $597.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays lifted their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.14) to GBX 670 ($8.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

