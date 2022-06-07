Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $60.32

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

