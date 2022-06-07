Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 7th (ARCE, ARDS, ASAN, ASLE, AUB, BAK, BALL, BBLN, BCEL, BKE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 7th:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform Limited alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation is a provider of metal packaging for beverages, foods & household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. Ball Corporation stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLL. A few years ago, Ball introduced ReAl – a revolutionary technology utilizing recycled aluminum to create a metal alloy that exhibits increased strength and allows weight reduction of the container without affecting package integrity. The original ReAl, which replaced the standard aluminum aerosol can, included 25 percent recycled material to yield an 11 percent lighter package. “

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. Blackboxstocks Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.