Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

5/30/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $102.00.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $85.00.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $123.00.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $126.00.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00.

5/26/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00.

5/25/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/2/2022 – DICK’S Sporting Goods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to the robust surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. This marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings and sales beat. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, leading to strong sales and improved merchandise margin. The bottom line gained from the gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. Its store expansion initiatives and solid online show bode well. However, it has been witnessing higher freight costs and supply-chain issues. As a result, management issued a dismal fiscal 2022 view. Inflation and surging oil prices also remain concerning.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.15. 30,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,377. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

