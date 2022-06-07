Analyzing Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.46%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.29%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -0.25% -0.27% -0.23% Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 13.18 $9.84 million ($0.03) -2,290.00 Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.85 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.01

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beauty Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Beauty Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

