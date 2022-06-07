Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 96.70 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.95 $1.38 billion $33.57 8.48

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Till Capital and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 11.11% 12.97% 3.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

