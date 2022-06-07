Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Critical Comparison

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Anghami and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 8.43% 8.98% 4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.31 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.31 billion 0.44 $194.69 million $0.91 5.38

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. The company also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans and mobilnet; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, servers, and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, it offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; international wholesale voice and data services, as well as IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, the company provides system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications and telebikes community. It offers its services under the Telekom and T-Systems brands. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

